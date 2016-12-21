Paris Hilton launches Lidl haircare line
The 35-year-old Hilton Hotels heiress has announced the line, consisting of items priced from just A 1.99 to A 16.99, of haircare beauty products to her 6.3 million Twitter followers. Taking to the micro-blogging site, she wrote: "I'm excited to share my new collection from @lidl with you! Be the first to get it: @lidl with you! Be the first to get: @lidl #HereComesParis #Hair #BTS #Blonde #Beauty " The highest priced item is a pair of Wave Curlers and Rotating Hot Air Stylers and those with not much in their budget can pick up a hairbrush for A 1.99.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Born Straight
|24
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|12 hr
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC