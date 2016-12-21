Paris Hilton launches Lidl haircare line

The 35-year-old Hilton Hotels heiress has announced the line, consisting of items priced from just A 1.99 to A 16.99, of haircare beauty products to her 6.3 million Twitter followers. Taking to the micro-blogging site, she wrote: "I'm excited to share my new collection from @lidl with you! Be the first to get it: @lidl with you! Be the first to get: @lidl #HereComesParis #Hair #BTS #Blonde #Beauty " The highest priced item is a pair of Wave Curlers and Rotating Hot Air Stylers and those with not much in their budget can pick up a hairbrush for A 1.99.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.