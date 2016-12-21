NYPD seeks Trump Tower traffic fix as safety jitters, costs loom - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST
New York City reopened a lane on West 56th Street near Trump Tower to crosstown traffic as police try to balance protecting the president-elect's residence and allowing more movement in the area for vehicles, pedestrians and local businesses. The move, coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service and the city's Department of Transportation, followed weeks of reports that the presence of metal blockades, heavily armed guards and crowds of tourists and demonstrators since the election had reduced sales at neighboring luxury retailers, including Tiffany & Co., Gucci and Prada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Mon
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC