NYPD seeks Trump Tower traffic fix as safety jitters, costs loom - Wed, 28 Dec 2016 PST

New York City reopened a lane on West 56th Street near Trump Tower to crosstown traffic as police try to balance protecting the president-elect's residence and allowing more movement in the area for vehicles, pedestrians and local businesses. The move, coordinated with the U.S. Secret Service and the city's Department of Transportation, followed weeks of reports that the presence of metal blockades, heavily armed guards and crowds of tourists and demonstrators since the election had reduced sales at neighboring luxury retailers, including Tiffany & Co., Gucci and Prada.

