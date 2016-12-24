'Merry Christmas' or 'happy holidays'? How stores choose
Donald Trump's path to electoral victory was paved in part with a promise that Santa Claus might make: "We're all going to be saying 'Merry Christmas' again." Months before he stood on a stage in Orlando as president-elect last week - in front of 16 Christmas trees on a podium with a sign that said "Merry Christmas, USA" - Trump trained his focus not just on coal country and a wall along the Mexican border, but also on the employees of Macy's and Bloomingdale's.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|50 min
|Born Straight
|24
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|12 hr
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC