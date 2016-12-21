Menards runs afoul of the feds (again...

Menards runs afoul of the feds (again) for mistreating its truckers

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Dan Ewald, a 54-year-old delivery driver from Wisconsin, testified that Menards would force him to work through intense bouts of pain brought by bladder cancer. He did not have the right to refuse a job, even though he is an independent contractor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) 39 min Dindu 10
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Wed Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Mon Show and Tail 41
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Dec 24 Luci 87
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,919 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,623

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC