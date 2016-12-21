Menards runs afoul of the feds (again) for mistreating its truckers
Dan Ewald, a 54-year-old delivery driver from Wisconsin, testified that Menards would force him to work through intense bouts of pain brought by bladder cancer. He did not have the right to refuse a job, even though he is an independent contractor.
