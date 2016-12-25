Marks and Spencer Group Plc (MKS) Given New GBX 250 Price Target at Jefferies Group
The firm currently has an "underperform" rating on the retailer's stock. Jefferies Group's price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.98% from the company's previous close.
