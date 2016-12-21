Law Firm Survives Disqualification Mo...

Law Firm Survives Disqualification Motion in Florida Patent Infringement Lawsuit

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

In Lanard Toys Limited v. Toys "R" Us, Inc. et al , 3-15-cv-00849 , a patent infringement matter in Florida District Court, the court denied defendants' motion to disqualify plaintiff's new counsel for simultaneously representing defendant in an unrelated case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) 3 hr The Peoples Media 92
Diary of a Retail Zombie Thu DOARZ 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) Thu Buck Rohde 11
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Wed Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Dec 24 Luci 87
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,171 • Total comments across all topics: 277,463,614

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC