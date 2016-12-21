Law Firm Survives Disqualification Motion in Florida Patent Infringement Lawsuit
In Lanard Toys Limited v. Toys "R" Us, Inc. et al , 3-15-cv-00849 , a patent infringement matter in Florida District Court, the court denied defendants' motion to disqualify plaintiff's new counsel for simultaneously representing defendant in an unrelated case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|3 hr
|The Peoples Media
|92
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Thu
|DOARZ
|1
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|Thu
|Buck Rohde
|11
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC