How big-name employers benefit from i...

How big-name employers benefit from illegal labor and why undocumented workers are easily exploited

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Raw Story

At an hour when many people are tucking themselves in for the night, the cleaning crew at an Austin-area Target store is just getting started. By the time it finishes in the early morning, workers will have cleaned the bathrooms, taken out the garbage, washed windows and carpets and polished the floors to that reflective white sheen on which the Target Corporation prides itself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Raw Story.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... 26 min Jan 67
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) 1 hr missy 135
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec 15 muriel726 1
News Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06) Dec 14 Sandra 988
News 4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06) Dec 10 Karyn 516
News Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09) Dec 4 Vickie 17
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Wall Street
  3. Ebola
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,485 • Total comments across all topics: 277,261,965

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC