Fred's Swallows Poison Pill as Activist Targets

Fred's needs to be policed, so kudos to its new activist investor for wanting to be the enforcer. The pharmacy chain said Tuesday it has adopted a shareholder right plan less than a week after activist investor Alden Global Capital took a nearly 25% stake in the company.

