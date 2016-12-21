Finish Line reports 3Q loss
On a per-share basis, the Indianapolis-based company said it had a loss of $1. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and severance costs, were 24 cents per share.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|31 min
|Jan
|67
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|1 hr
|missy
|135
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
|Landlords looking as Fortunoff stores prepare t... (Mar '09)
|Dec 4
|Vickie
|17
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC