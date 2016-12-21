College football player got $450 gift...

College football player got $450 gift card. Police say he tried to shoplift anyway.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A University of Arkansas football player was suspended from Thursday's Belk Bowl after police accused him of shoplifting items from the Belk store at SouthPark mall in Charlotte. Sprinkle is accused of putting eight items into his bag after a shopping spree involving Arkansas and Virginia Tech players had ended, SEC Country reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Retail Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Diary of a Retail Zombie 18 hr DOARZ 1
News Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15) 20 hr Buck Rohde 11
News Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09) Wed Judy 10
News Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro... Dec 26 Show and Tail 41
News Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende... Dec 24 Luci 87
News Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12) Dec 23 Wth 136
News Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08) Dec 16 lsemento 88
See all Retail Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Retail Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,829 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,687

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC