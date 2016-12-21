College football player got $450 gift card. Police say he tried to shoplift anyway.
A University of Arkansas football player was suspended from Thursday's Belk Bowl after police accused him of shoplifting items from the Belk store at SouthPark mall in Charlotte. Sprinkle is accused of putting eight items into his bag after a shopping spree involving Arkansas and Virginia Tech players had ended, SEC Country reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|18 hr
|DOARZ
|1
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|20 hr
|Buck Rohde
|11
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|Dec 24
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Dec 23
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC