CarMax Inc. (KMX) Expected to Post FY2017 Earnings of $3.27 Per Share
Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2017 EPS estimates for CarMax in a report released on Tuesday. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the firm will earn $3.27 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.25.
