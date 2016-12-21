Banks lead US stocks higher as Dow inches closer to 20,000
Major stock indexes are opening at record levels Tuesday as banks trade higher thanks to a recovery in bond yields and interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average is closer than ever to the 20,000 mark.
