Aust shares up as post-Xmas trade resumes
Australian shares are forging higher as trade resumes after the two-day Christmas break, with retail stocks boosted by festive season sales and mining and energy players lifted by commodity price gains. Woolworths led a strong consumer discretionary sector with the supermarket giant lifting 2.6 per cent after announcing a deal to sell its petrol stations to oil major BP in a $1.8 billion deal.
