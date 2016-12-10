Ascena Retail Group Is An Unmitigated...

Ascena Retail Group Is An Unmitigated Disaster

Ascena Retail Group has certainly had its fair share of challenges in the past couple of years. Waning demand at most of its brands has been tough to overcome and the blockbuster purchase of Ann Taylor hasn't seemed to help much.

