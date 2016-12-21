Appeals Court Revives GameStop Deceptive Trade Practices Lawsuit
This week, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district court ruling that had dismissed GameStop Corp. and Webloyalty.com, Inc. , an online discount savings website, from a class action lawsuit arising from allegations of deceptive trade practices. According to the facts at issue, the Plaintiff has alleged that he was deceived into enrolling in a fee-based monthly discount club operated by Webloyalty at the time that he purchased a video game from GameStop's ecommerce website.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|51 min
|Born Straight
|24
|Wal-Mart adds insurance coverage for transgende...
|12 hr
|Luci
|87
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Wth
|136
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|Dec 16
|lsemento
|88
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|Dollar General faces new lawsuit (Aug '06)
|Dec 14
|Sandra
|988
|4th District Revives Dollar Tree Class Action (Oct '06)
|Dec 10
|Karyn
|516
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC