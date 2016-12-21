Appeals Court Revives GameStop Deceptive Trade Practices Lawsuit

This week, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district court ruling that had dismissed GameStop Corp. and Webloyalty.com, Inc. , an online discount savings website, from a class action lawsuit arising from allegations of deceptive trade practices. According to the facts at issue, the Plaintiff has alleged that he was deceived into enrolling in a fee-based monthly discount club operated by Webloyalty at the time that he purchased a video game from GameStop's ecommerce website.

