After 20 Straight Quarterly Losses, Sears Holdings Is All but Dead
Because it does still have a relatively valuable real estate portfolio, it may be able to continue shambling along for some time, but it's clear to everyone except CEO Eddie Lampert that there is no hope that it will come back to life. Sears' third-quarter earnings report was about as bad as you'd expect it to be.
