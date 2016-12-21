A giant wave of store closures is about to hit the US
The industry is heading into 2017 with a glut of store space as shopping continues to shift online and foot traffic to malls declines, according to analysts. He said he's expecting a number of retailers to file for bankruptcy next year, in addition to mass store closures.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Comments
Add your comments below
Retail Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|CVS giving away free flu shots to uninsured cus... (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|trailer park 4 tt...
|7
|Cheektowaga police captain ends mall brawl, arr... (Feb '15)
|14 hr
|The TRUMP of Trolls
|12
|Judge's brother, a convicted murderer, is back ... (Mar '08)
|16 hr
|The Peoples Media
|97
|Lawsuits claims Aarons providing bed bug-infest... (Mar '12)
|Fri
|Tonyajean
|138
|Diary of a Retail Zombie
|Dec 29
|DOARZ
|1
|Random acts of kindness amaze Chico residents (Dec '09)
|Dec 28
|Judy
|10
|Highlights' view of same-sex families draws pro...
|Dec 26
|Show and Tail
|41
Find what you want!
Search Retail Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC