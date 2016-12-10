10-Minute Writer's Workshop: L.L. Bea...

10-Minute Writer's Workshop: L.L. Bean Catalog Writer Jeff Ryan

Read more: New Hampshire Public Radio

That's how LL Bean describes their Wicked Good Slippers, and how we describe Jeff Ryan, who for decades wrote Bean's catalog copy. We spoke to him about finding the story in everyday objects and the tricks of the trade when it comes to copy writing.

