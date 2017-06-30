Why Investing In China Has Been 'Dead...

Why Investing In China Has Been 'Dead Money' Over The Past Decade

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Seeking Alpha

In spring 2005, Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz predicted on CNBC that by 2008, the company would probably have more coffee shops in China than in the United States. Today, 12 years later, Starbucks still has four times as many coffee shops in the United States as it does in China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 1 hr Just Think 8
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) Tue Guy Bacci 122
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Mon Carter Farter 11
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,399 • Total comments across all topics: 282,253,086

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC