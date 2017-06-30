Restaurant owner shames customer: 'Haters are not welcome'
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review. After a customer gave the restaurant a 2-star review on Google, the owner of the restaurant called the customer out on Facebook.
