Restaurant owner shames customer: 'Ha...

Restaurant owner shames customer: 'Haters are not welcome'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KAUZ

A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review. After a customer gave the restaurant a 2-star review on Google, the owner of the restaurant called the customer out on Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 1 hr Xstain Mullah Fra... 27
News Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Star... 4 hr Dylan F. 3
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 5 hr Chef boyardee 124
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Jul 3 Carter Farter 11
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,026 • Total comments across all topics: 282,290,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC