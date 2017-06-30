Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand
There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 11 hrs ago, titled Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand. In it, Reuters reports that:
FILE PHOTO: An employee poses with a cup of water at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017. A leader of Indonesia's second-largest Muslim organization has called for a boycott of Starbucks, saying that the international coffee chain's pro-gay stand risks ruining the "religious and cultured" core of the Southeast Asian nation.
#1 8 hrs ago
Just added Starbucks to my boycott list.
#3 5 hrs ago
I love a good arabica coffee fart.
