Muslim leader urges Indonesians to bo...

Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand

There are 2 comments on the Reuters story from 11 hrs ago, titled Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Starbucks over LGBT stand. In it, Reuters reports that:

FILE PHOTO: An employee poses with a cup of water at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017. A leader of Indonesia's second-largest Muslim organization has called for a boycott of Starbucks, saying that the international coffee chain's pro-gay stand risks ruining the "religious and cultured" core of the Southeast Asian nation.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Frederick

Ashburn, VA

#1 8 hrs ago
Just added Starbucks to my boycott list.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
J Valdez Fart

Ashburn, VA

#3 5 hrs ago
I love a good arabica coffee fart.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tornado
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,710 • Total comments across all topics: 282,163,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC