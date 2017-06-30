McDonald's delivery service comes to Glasgow - here's everything you need to know
MCDONALD'S have launched a delivery service in Scotland meaning you can have your fast food favourites brought right to your front door. Glasgow 's Forge Shopping Centre announced today they will be introducing the delivery service, after the fast food restaurant partnered up with UberEats.
