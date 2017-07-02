McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Sha...

McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Alerus Financial NA

17 hrs ago

Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in McDonald's Corporation by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,047 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period.

