Maryville man threatens restaurant manager with fake gun during dine and dash
A Maryville man who decided to skip out on a $17 restaurant bill used a fake handgun to threaten the manager who gave chase, but the dine and dash suspect couldn't shake police, who captured him within minutes. Matthew Edward Ford, 26, Monroe Avenue, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|1 hr
|Fart boy
|9
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC