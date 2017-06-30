Maryville man threatens restaurant ma...

Maryville man threatens restaurant manager with fake gun during dine and dash

Read more: Daily Times

A Maryville man who decided to skip out on a $17 restaurant bill used a fake handgun to threaten the manager who gave chase, but the dine and dash suspect couldn't shake police, who captured him within minutes. Matthew Edward Ford, 26, Monroe Avenue, was arrested on a charge of aggravated robbery.

