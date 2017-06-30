Man charged after Dickson City police...

Man charged after Dickson City police chase

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times-Tribune

Dickson City police had to ram a fleeing vehicle with a patrol car to end a chase in the borough Thursday night. Borough police arrested Paul Deininger, 43, 2006 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, in the 200 block of Main Street about 9:35 p.m., the culmination of a pursuit that started on Business Route 6. Officers responded to Long John Silver's after getting a report that Deininger was stalking a woman there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 3 hr J Valdez Fart 2
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,160,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC