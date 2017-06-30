Man charged after Dickson City police chase
Dickson City police had to ram a fleeing vehicle with a patrol car to end a chase in the borough Thursday night. Borough police arrested Paul Deininger, 43, 2006 Boulevard Ave., Scranton, in the 200 block of Main Street about 9:35 p.m., the culmination of a pursuit that started on Business Route 6. Officers responded to Long John Silver's after getting a report that Deininger was stalking a woman there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|3 hr
|J Valdez Fart
|2
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC