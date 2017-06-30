Malaysia Muslim group joins Indonesia...

Malaysia Muslim group joins Indonesian call for Starbucks boycott over LGBT stand

12 hrs ago

FILE PHOTO: An employee poses with a cup of water at a Starbucks coffeehouse in Austin, Texas, U.S., February 10, 2017. A prominent Muslim group in Malaysia has joined calls by Islamic conservatives in Indonesia for a boycott of Starbucks to protest against the international coffee chain's support of gay rights.

