LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a Rabid Anti-Gay Trump Supporter

Linda Harvey , the founder of anti-LGBT Christian group Mission America , recently penned an essay blasting the LGBT community for misusing the rainbow image as its symbol. "But the sweet rainbow image has been violated, raped by the deluded and fraudulent, and it now serves too often as a garish signpost for slavery to grave homosexual sin," Harvey says.

