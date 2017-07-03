Is Take-Out the Secret to Buffalo Wil...

Is Take-Out the Secret to Buffalo Wild Wings' Turnaround?

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The chicken wings-and-beer sports bar chain will be opening two new small-format restaurants that feature fast-casual-style counter service, take-out ordering, and delivery that it hopes will reverse the slide in sales. This may seem like a natural extension of its existing full-service restaurants, but there could be more and greater challenges in order to make a successful go of it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08) 3 hr Guy Bacci 122
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 3 hr Imprtnrd 4
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... Mon Carter Farter 11
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 282,231,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC