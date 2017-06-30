FRANCHISOR 101: Donut Franchise Relationship Dissected by Court
The parent of Dunkin' Donuts was named along with Starbucks and about 80 other coffee sellers, distributors and retailers in a 2010 lawsuit alleging violations of California's Proposition 65 and Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act. Dunkin Brands, Inc. claimed it doesn't itself buy, sell, roast, distribute or even possess coffee in California, and therefore should not have to put warnings on its coffee.
