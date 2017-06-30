Fire & Spice expanding food truck to brick-and-mortar restaurant in Huntsville
Thomas and LeAndra Poux were living and raising their son in a small town outside Austin, Texas, when they left their home to run a food truck in Huntsville. In a few months, they'll expand their business, Fire & Spice, to a brick-and-mortar restaurant called Fire & Spice Tex-Mex Smokehouse in the former Bandito Southside facility on 11220 Memorial Parkway S.W. Opening a restaurant was always part of their plan, but LeAndra Poux said they never dreamed it would happen so soon.
