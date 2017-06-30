Entrepreneurs: Meet the musician, law...

Entrepreneurs: Meet the musician, lawyer and restaurateur to the stars

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: This Is London

Pulling the plug: Jamie Barber was set for a pop career on George Michael's label when the singer was arrested in LA Jamie Barber's musical career was cut short by George Michael , and his restaurants business kick-started by Sir Roger Moore . The two recently departed stars helped shape a life dotted with new ventures and abrupt lane switches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R... 8 min Mullins 1
News Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star... 17 hr Carter Farter 11
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena Jun 28 Stinky fart 4
News McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is... Jun 24 Oneryders Daughter 3
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May '17 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,781 • Total comments across all topics: 282,224,645

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC