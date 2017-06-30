Entrepreneurs: Meet the musician, lawyer and restaurateur to the stars
Pulling the plug: Jamie Barber was set for a pop career on George Michael's label when the singer was arrested in LA Jamie Barber's musical career was cut short by George Michael , and his restaurants business kick-started by Sir Roger Moore . The two recently departed stars helped shape a life dotted with new ventures and abrupt lane switches.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R...
|8 min
|Mullins
|1
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|17 hr
|Carter Farter
|11
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC