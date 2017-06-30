Drunken man accused of threatening patrons at Nazareth area eatery
Colonial Regional police at 10:22 p.m. June 9 were called to the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant, 3798 Dryland Way, in Lower Nazareth Township for the reported disturbance. Ballesteros was told by restaurant staff to leave, but tried to re-enter the eatery from a back kitchen door, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R...
|4 hr
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|27
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Tue
|Guy Bacci
|122
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC