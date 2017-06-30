Drain pain costing flood-hit Collingwood businesses
Courthouse cafe owner Kylie Jameson wants the council to fix the stormwater system that is costing her business and forcing her to close after heavy rain. Frustrated Collingwood residents want a stormwater system fixed that's causing damage to properties and forcing one business to close after heavy rain.
