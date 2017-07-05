Does Zoe's Kitchen's Expansion Strategy Still Make Sense?
With the company currently suffering from negative comparable-restaurant sales growth, however, this strategy is beginning to look more questionable after Zoe's noted that adding stores in existing markets is leading to cannibalization of stores, not to mention eroding margins. At the Jefferies conference, CEO Kevin Miles admitted that there's a lot more competition for Zoe's customers' these days -- not just from chains, but from smaller restaurants as well that focus on healthier, grilled fare with fresh fruits and vegetables.
