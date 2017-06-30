Dingell, Geiss team up on fight for paid maternity, sick leave

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell , state Rep. Erika Geiss and several others recently got together to talk about the need for paid leave and paid sick days for workers in Michigan. Also among those involved in the discussion were Danielle Atkinson of Mothering Justice, Taylor elementary school teacher Jessica Madden, Doula Olivia Harper and Godwin Ihentuge of YumVillage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MIPrepZone.