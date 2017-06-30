Birthday cake-inspired - celebration ...

Birthday cake-inspired - celebration cheesecake' coming to The Cheesecake Factory

Food & Wine reported that the restaurant chain is bringing a birthday cake-inspired cheesecake to its already lengthy menu of 30 flavors of cheesecake. According to a Thursday news release , the treat -- a which has layers of the eatery's original cheesecake and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry layers of mousse and a cream cheese frosting, is part called "Celebration Cheesecake."

