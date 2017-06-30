Birthday cake-inspired - celebration cheesecake' coming to The Cheesecake Factory
Food & Wine reported that the restaurant chain is bringing a birthday cake-inspired cheesecake to its already lengthy menu of 30 flavors of cheesecake. According to a Thursday news release , the treat -- a which has layers of the eatery's original cheesecake and chocolate, vanilla and strawberry layers of mousse and a cream cheese frosting, is part called "Celebration Cheesecake."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|LGBT Community Has 'Raped' the Rainbow Says a R...
|13 hr
|Wondering
|35
|Malaysia, Indonesia Muslim groups call for Star...
|20 hr
|islamic state probz
|3
|Bacci Pizzeria owner accused of hiring gang to ... (Sep '08)
|Thu
|Chef boyardee
|124
|Muslim leader urges Indonesians to boycott Star...
|Jul 3
|Carter Farter
|11
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Jun 28
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC