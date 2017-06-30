AAA Texas offering Tipsy Tow this Fourth of July

The service that aims to keep drinking drivers off the road will be available statewide from 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, July 4 through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 5. Drivers, bartenders, restaurant managers, party hosts, or passengers of a drinking driver can call 1-800-222-4357 or 1-800-AAA-HELP for a free tow home of up to 10 miles. You do not have to be a AAA member to use Tipsy Tow service however it is only for a one-way, one-time ride for a driver and two for that driver's vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.