Would you like your Big Mac or McChicken Sandwich to be delivered to you?

MCDONALD'S has launched its long-awaited home delivery trial in the UK after teaming up with Uber's takeaway service across parts of London, Nottingham and Leeds. The fast food giant is offering its "McDelivery" service through UberEats, with orders available from 22 locations across the capital and another 10 restaurants in Leeds and Nottingham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.