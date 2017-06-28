Will Marcato's Influence Be Bad for Buffalo Wild Wings?
You won't be able to tell by walking into its restaurants just yet, but big changes are happening at Buffalo Wild Wings That's not to say this hasn't been brewing for some time. Activist investor firm and B-Dubs stakeholder Marcato Capital has been lobbying for Buffalo Wild Wings to improve operations and more effectively generate shareholder value for over a year now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|Wed
|Stinky fart
|4
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|Jun 24
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC