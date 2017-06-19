We visited a restaurant that's powere...

We visited a restaurant that's powered by machines instead of people

As automation sweeps the restaurant industry, fast food execs may look for inspiration from Eatsa - a small chain that is powered by machines instead of people. Eatsa, which opened its first location in San Francisco in 2015, functions essentially like a vending machine or a high-tech automat that spits out freshly-prepared bowls of quinoa.

