Walsh Bay redevelopment: $210 million plan suffers a blow

The proposed $210 million redevelopment of Sydney's Walsh Bay has suffered a major blow after planning approval for the project was declared invalid because the state failed to consider the construction impact on nearby businesses. After a two-year legal battle, the NSW Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the owner of the Simmer on the Bay restaurant at Walsh Bay, who challenged the project on the ground that it had not been lawfully approved.

