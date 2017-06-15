Walsh Bay redevelopment: $210 million...

Walsh Bay redevelopment: $210 million plan suffers a blow

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

The proposed $210 million redevelopment of Sydney's Walsh Bay has suffered a major blow after planning approval for the project was declared invalid because the state failed to consider the construction impact on nearby businesses. After a two-year legal battle, the NSW Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the owner of the Simmer on the Bay restaurant at Walsh Bay, who challenged the project on the ground that it had not been lawfully approved.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Restaurant Management Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13) May 22 C Kersey 5
News Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11) May '17 Tracy Pitcox 44
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena May '17 Farts 2
News Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09) Apr '17 yidfellas v USA 5
News El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09) Apr '17 Jim Bean 10
News Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ... Apr '17 spytheweb 2
News Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y... Mar '17 Username Entered 226
See all Restaurant Management Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Restaurant Management Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,777,691

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC