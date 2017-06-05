Walderslade: Village Cafe owner convicted of sexually assaulting former waitresses
Turkish-born Fatih Sakar twice pinched the bottom of one woman and grabbed the buttocks of another at the Village Cafe in Walderslade. Maidstone Crown Court heard the 37-year-old, known as Martin, was always careful to make sure others were not looking when groping victims.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kent Online.
