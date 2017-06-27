Utah restaurateur's husband pleads guilty to murder, arson
Crawford, 48, pleaded guilty as charged in 3rd District Court to first-degree felony counts of aggravated murder and aggravated arson. Judge James Blanch will decide at a later hearing whether Crawford will serve life in prison with or without the possibility of parole, an attorney for Crawford said.
