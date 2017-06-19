Tim Hortons franchisee seeking class-action lawsuit against parent company RBI
A Tim Hortons franchisee is seeking a class-action lawsuit against parent company Restaurant Brands International , alleging it improperly used money from a national advertising fund. The claim alleges that since RBI acquired Tim Hortons in 2014, its subsidiary TDL Group Corp. started to charge administrative and operational expenses, such as the costs of franchisee training, to the fund.
