Tiaa Cref Investment Management LLC Acquires 8,186 Shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc.

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Buffalo Wild Wings, Inc. by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,511 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 8,186 shares during the period.

