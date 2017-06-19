The Latest: Starbuck plans to hire 2,...

The Latest: Starbuck plans to hire 2,500 refugees in Europe

On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are ... north of Athens. On World Refugee Day, more than 60,000 refugees and migrants are still stranded in Greece in a process barely moving: Forward to other countries of the European Union, or back to Turkey under a deportation deal launched 15 m... Starbucks has announced plans to hire 2,500 refugees in its European stores by 2022, as part of a global program announced in January.

Chicago, IL

