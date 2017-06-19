The Great Race is expected to draw in hundreds of visitors to Tifton
On Saturday, Tifton is expecting to have hundreds of folks headed to Tifton's Main Street to see more than 100 classic cars driving through for "The Great Race." They expect at least 500 people coming in for this event filling up hotels, eating out and buying from local retailers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|McDonald's Tweet Blasts President Trump, And Is...
|10 hr
|Oneryders Daughter
|3
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May '17
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May '17
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC