Testing diners' drinks put restaurant boss over the limit, sheriff told
A RESTAURANT manager caught drink-driving claimed he was put over the limit by testing the drinks of complaining customers. Marius Pascalau, 35, said he had sipped a number of drinks at work after diners had raised issues about them and he wanted to check them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Restaurant Management Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Up To 40 Percent Of Obamacare Website Hasn't Be... (Nov '13)
|May 22
|C Kersey
|5
|Doug Supernaw: Yet More Sad News for Troubled F... (May '11)
|May 14
|Tracy Pitcox
|44
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|May '17
|Farts
|2
|Corporations who are zionism supporters... (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|yidfellas v USA
|5
|El Paso owners sell Silver Streak restaurants (Mar '09)
|Apr '17
|Jim Bean
|10
|Corey Stewart declares victory for free speech ...
|Apr '17
|spytheweb
|2
|Starbucks to hire 10,000 refugees over next 5 y...
|Mar '17
|Username Entered
|226
Find what you want!
Search Restaurant Management Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC