Starbucks staff mocked a woman in a Trump T-shirt. Trump backers turned the tables.

A group of Republicans turned the tables on a Charlotte Starbucks Saturday, after its staff was accused of mocking a customer for wearing a Donald Trump tee-shirt. Starting at 2 p.m., more than 50 tee-shirt wearing Trump backers staged a peaceful gathering at the Dilworth coffee house, filling chairs, tables and even the parking lot at one point.

