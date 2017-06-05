Southampton restaurant battling it out to named UK's best
Molly May Petts , Becky Tompkins , Zvonimir Petelin , Mariola Laptas Barnaby Harris-Reid , Hubert Hars Andy Taylor-Rose , Matt Gingell , Aneta Karkos The Oxford Brasserie in Southampton will join a host of the nation's best restaurants who have been shortlisted for the British Restaurant Awards. The eatery was opened in Oxford Street more than 40 years ago and is owned by Hubert Hars and Andy Taylor-Rose.
